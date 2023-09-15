dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.82

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $175.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00239416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,194,542 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00728961 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $294.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

