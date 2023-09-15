Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.
