Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Down 1.4%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $69.45. Approximately 553,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 858,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

