Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

