DnB Asset Management AS Sells 10,435 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

