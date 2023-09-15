DNB Asset Management AS Sells 534,043 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 534,043 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of Salesforce worth $277,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

