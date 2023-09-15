Dollarama Inc. (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$96.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

