Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

