DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.86.

DASH stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,997 shares of company stock valued at $85,730,296 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

