Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

