DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.

DTS Stock Performance

DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

