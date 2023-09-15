Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.42. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 693.50 ($8.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

