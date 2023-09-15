Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on DLNG

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.