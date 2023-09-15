Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

