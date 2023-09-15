Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 377.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $380,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

