Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.