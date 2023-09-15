Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.23.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
