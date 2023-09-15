Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.