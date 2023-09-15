Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.