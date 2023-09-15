Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

