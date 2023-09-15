Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.32 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.