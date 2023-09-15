Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 582,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,796. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

