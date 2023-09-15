Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. 546,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,487. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

