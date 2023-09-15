Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

