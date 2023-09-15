Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.74. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 223,487 shares traded.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 64.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

