Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

