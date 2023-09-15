Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,719 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.