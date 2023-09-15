Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

