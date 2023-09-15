EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Down 25.2%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) fell 25.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

