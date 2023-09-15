Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

powering the dawn of energy storage eos’ mission is to deliver energy storage solutions that make clean, safe, reliable electricity affordable and accessible to all. through innovation in batteries, eos is powering a new dawn of energy storage and a sustainable energy future. eos’ proprietary rechargeable zinc hybrid cathode battery will initially be sold for $160/kwh, and is electrically rechargeable with a life of over 5,000 cycles (15 years) with a full duty cycle and at full depth of discharge.

