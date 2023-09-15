Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

