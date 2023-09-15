Ergo Price Reaches $0.99 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Ergo has a total market cap of $72.61 million and $523,723.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,630.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00238247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00814838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00553427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00058042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00119684 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,580,757 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

