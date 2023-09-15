Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.