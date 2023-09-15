Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,621.09 or 0.06145447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $194.89 billion and $4.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00035188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,222,835 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.