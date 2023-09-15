Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.54.

ETSY opened at $66.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. Etsy has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

