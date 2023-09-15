Evercore ISI Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CRNX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,701. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

