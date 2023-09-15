Evercore ISI Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.