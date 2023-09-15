Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $109.01 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.00.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

