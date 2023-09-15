FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.11.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

