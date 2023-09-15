Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

LON:FAR opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

