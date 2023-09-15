Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $190.38 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $190.38 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,995,921 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

