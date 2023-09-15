Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 2,687.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMET opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.