Financial Survey: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 11.03 $41.50 million $0.56 44.04

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rural Funds Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.22%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.