First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,660 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.