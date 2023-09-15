First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 36,006 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.63 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

