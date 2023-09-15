First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 385 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

