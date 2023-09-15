First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.49 and its 200 day moving average is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

