First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.05 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

