First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

