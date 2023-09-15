First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.86 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $196,512,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $413.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $443.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.