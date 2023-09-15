First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

