First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.43 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

